❗️Local Ukrainian civilians in the town of Kovsharovka south of Kupyansk wave and welcome a Russian drone which eventually finds a Ukrainian military target.
The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the special military operation amounted to about 1.08 million soldiers killed and wounded, according to TASS calculations.