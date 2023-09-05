Peter or Judas?

July 18th, 2021

Every Christian will stumble, but we need to continue to walk with Jesus and have faith that He loves us and wants to forgive us. Peter's story shows us how God is faithful to us despite our bad attitudes, doubts, and mistakes. Your struggle does not define your relationship with the Lord; stay committed to Him throughout everything.

"Keep back thy servant also from presumptuous sins; let them not have dominion over me: then shall I be upright, and I shall be innocent from the great transgression." Psalm 19:13