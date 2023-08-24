Black Trump Supporter: "We should make Trump King! Trump for King 2024! "

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Trump-backing Georgia man knows what time it is…
“I'm here to support Trump because they been doing black men like this for decades. I know Trump is innocent. I support Trump against the two-tier justice system. Fani Willis is full of sh*t." White liberals are pulling her strings, she is making a fool of her self.
We should make Trump King! Trump for King 2024!
@kylenabecker
https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1694720355460583803?s=20