SUSPICIOUS TIMING UK’S COLOSSAL RISE IN CHILD DEATH

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Sep 8, 2023
On the cusp of the new COVID-19 booster shot rollout, former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, gives Del a shocking update highlighting the colossal rise of excess deaths in children in the UK since the COVID vaccine was rolled out.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g14ii-suspicious-timing-uks-colossal-rise-in-child-death.html