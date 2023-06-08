© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AFPOTP #11 - Real Journalists and Scientists Demand Death Certificates Audit | Excess Mortality | Years of Potential Life Lost From Lockdowns | 2020 Death Rate Normal
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 06/08/2023
Same as Title
CSID: d193e5dabd61b611
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.