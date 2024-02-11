Your Questions Answered by Kevin J Johnston PART 26 - LIVE At 9PM EST on Monday February 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin J. Johnston is answering MORE of your questions tonight at 9PM EST!
Ask anything you want and it will get answered!
WATCH ON
www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston
www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300
www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me
BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston
#CostaRica #SanJose #Canada #realestate #realtor #Realty #buyingahouse #homesforsale #Jaco #quepos #Uvita #ManuelAntonio