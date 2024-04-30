The John Moore Show | 4.30.24 | Hour 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John has Steven Ben-Nun and Dr. Teslaa to discuss LifeWave X39 patches for the first hour…Tuesday Round Table with Dave Hodges and Steven Ben-Nun for the second and third hour. Prepper Tip: Pray for Dr. Leonard Horowitz. I just found out today he is in the hospital with cancer. He won’t be on-air for the forseeable future.