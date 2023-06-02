Dr. David Martin: We Hit International "Pay Dirt!" - Calls for Action

(June 1, 2023) Bullet points from The Stew Peters Show: “Covid-19 did not begin three years ago but all the way back in 1965. Dr. David Martin is here to talk about his groundbreaking speech to the European Union Parliament. As a result of telling the truth about the origins of Covid-19 to an international audience members of Parliament from across Europe are asking tough questions about the United States’ biological weapons program. The U.S. government has funded dangerous BSL3 and BSL4 labs across the world. Dr. David Martin’s speech to the EU Parliament has been viewed in its entirety over 200 million times. This information reveals that the United States’ bioweapons program was always designed to be used against the American people in order for them to accept a police state. So far no politicians in America are asking the tough questions about the U.S. bioweapons programs. Americans must stop donating to political campaigns that refuse to admit the truth and stand up for humanity. The growing alternative media landscape is amplifying dissident voices and the truth is getting out.”





