Trump’s Big Beautiful Bombs Destroy Iran's Nuclear Sites | MAGA Divided | World News 6/22/25

World News Report: Last night Trump took to Truth Social, announcing that the US had completed strikes on 3 Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. And that "All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace." The decision to bomb Iran has divided both political parties, with war hawks on the left and right praising the move and the right, including those like Tucker Carlson, claiming Trump went against his promise for no more foreign wars. Was it a constitutional strike? Will this really stop Iran? Can Trump win his base back? We will break all of these angles down. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trumps-big-beautiful-bombs-destroy-irans-nuclear-sites/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%