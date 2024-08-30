BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

backstage drums- blood red skies
KozmiKwest
KozmiKwest
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 8 months ago

As the sun goes down, I move around
Keeping to the shadows
Life, hangs by a thread
And I've heard it said, that I'll not see tomorrow

If that's my destiny, it'll have to be
So I'll face the future
Running out of time
I'm on the line
But I'll go down fighting

Felt the hand of justice
Telling wrong from right
Threw me out upon the street in the middle of the night

Cybernetic heartbeat
Digital precise
Pneumatic fingers nearly had me in their vice

Not begging you
I'm telling you

You won't break me
You won't make me
You won't take me,
Under blood red skies

You won't break me
You won't take me
I'll fight you under
blood red skies

Through a shattered city, watched by laser eyes
Overhead the night squad glides
The decaying paradise

Automatic sniper
With computer sights
Scans the bleak horizon for its victim of the night

They're closing in
They'll never win

You won't break me
You won't take me
You won't make me,
Under blood red skies

You won't break me
You won't take me
I'll fight you under
blood red skies

As the end is drawing near
Standing proud, I won't give in to fear
As I die a legend will be born
I will stand, I will fight
You'll never take me alive
I'll stand my ground
I won't go down

You won't break me
You won't make me
You won't take me,
Under blood red skies

You won't break me
You won't take me
just I'll face you under
blood red skies

You'll never take me alive
I'm telling you
Hands of justice
I will stand, I will fight
Never surrender
As the sun goes down
I won't give in to fear

Keywords
spiritualmeditationjourney
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy