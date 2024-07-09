BANNED by YOUTUBE: Jamie Lee (RIP) - Artificial Weather and Ground Based Technology (Sept 2017)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👉 This interview was up on YouTube for 7 years and then taken down on July 9, 2024. The reason given is because YouTube *thinks* it violates their medical misinformation policy. Support free speech.
Jamie reportedly passed away in March 2024. I could not locate an obituary, but the YouTube channel NeverloseTruth5 reported his death on a live stream dated March 17, 2024. When I called his phone number, it was out of service. His website is still accessible as of July 9, 2024. https://aplanetruth.info/
🖥️ NeverloseTruth5 segment on Jamie: https://youtu.be/ehPoXwOUjqM
🖥️ NeverloseTruth5 full stream (approximately the 1 hour and 5 minute mark): https://tinyurl.com/3yp6e8y7
The discussion with Jamie was wide ranging as we discuss how ground based infrastructures, such as Nexrad and rapid evaporation techniques, play a significant role in the creation of the strange and in many cases severe weather conditions experienced around the world.