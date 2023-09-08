BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecy 153 Excerpts "you cannot even conceive the amount of the billions of fallen angels" "how many are robots..clones" vaccine warning, satellite beams, soon zombies/GMO mosquitoes see description
Holiness Unto YAH
Holiness Unto YAH
244 followers
4
930 views • 09/08/2023

Here below are some other key prophecy 153 Excerpts:

"Do you see what is going on in this world right now?

Do you realize that even the plague of locusts has come? Is anyone even listening to what's happening in Africa, in Nairobi? Do you realize that eggs were laid so worse locusts will come?

Do you understand the GMO mosquitoes will do more than just bite you?"

"The locust was your sign. The famines of the people who die all over the world—just because your stomachs are filled, [you notice not]—how many have died of famine! The locusts eat up the food, laid their eggs—by the billions—they flew, and unlike any other locusts that you've ever seen (foreshadowing Rv 9).

I warn you of the locusts in the Book of Revelation (Rv 6:6; 9).

I warn you of the famine (Rv 6:6, 8)—in the foreshadow (Gn 41:57; 2 Kg 6:24-30; La 4:9-10).

I warned you when Solomon was brought a child and the two mothers argued who did that child belong to (1 Kg 3:16-28)—because 'they' were going to eat him that night (comp 2 Kg 6:29; see Dt 12:31; 1 Kg 11:5-10).

I repeated the same thing in the Book of Revelation (6:5-11; 9:21; 17:6; 18:8; comp Lv 26:26, 29-30; Dt 28:53-57)."

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 153
Hear O Israel & World I, YAHUVEH EL-SHADDAI, Say “Covid-19 Lab-made—satan Inspired!”
Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH
Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, 20 April 2020

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html 

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

****

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Worship and the mark of the beast

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 

The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming: 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 

See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
