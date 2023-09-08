Prophecy 153 Excerpts "you cannot even conceive the amount of the billions of fallen angels" "how many are robots..clones" vaccine warning, satellite beams, soon zombies/GMO mosquitoes see description

Here below are some other key prophecy 153 Excerpts:

"Do you see what is going on in this world right now?

Do you realize that even the plague of locusts has come? Is anyone even listening to what's happening in Africa, in Nairobi? Do you realize that eggs were laid so worse locusts will come?

Do you understand the GMO mosquitoes will do more than just bite you?"

"The locust was your sign. The famines of the people who die all over the world—just because your stomachs are filled, [you notice not]—how many have died of famine! The locusts eat up the food, laid their eggs—by the billions—they flew, and unlike any other locusts that you've ever seen (foreshadowing Rv 9).

I warn you of the locusts in the Book of Revelation (Rv 6:6; 9).

I warn you of the famine (Rv 6:6, 8)—in the foreshadow (Gn 41:57; 2 Kg 6:24-30; La 4:9-10).

I warned you when Solomon was brought a child and the two mothers argued who did that child belong to (1 Kg 3:16-28)—because 'they' were going to eat him that night (comp 2 Kg 6:29; see Dt 12:31; 1 Kg 11:5-10).

I repeated the same thing in the Book of Revelation (6:5-11; 9:21; 17:6; 18:8; comp Lv 26:26, 29-30; Dt 28:53-57)."

Excerpts from YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 153

Hear O Israel & World I, YAHUVEH EL-SHADDAI, Say “Covid-19 Lab-made—satan Inspired!”

Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH

Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, 20 April 2020



In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

