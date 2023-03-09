Trailer - 5 Part Docuseries "Demonstrating Freedom with Jim Gale"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Though The Problems Of Our World Are Increasingly Complex, The Solutions Remain Embarrassingly Simple" - Bill Mollison
Demonstrating Freedom is a docuseries featuring Jim Gale, founder and Chief Storyteller of Food Forest Abundance. The mission of FFA is to inspire communities to build a free, healthy, and abundant society by taking action.
In this 5 part series, we head to Galt's Landing, a 52-acre off-grid site where the message of freedom and abundance are demonstrated.
Jim leads us around Galt's Landing where action has been put into practice.
The world's food supply has been nearly destroyed and Food Forest Abundance and Freedom Farm Academy have the answers!
DroTv series channel; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9Awihs5Qks