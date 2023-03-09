BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trailer - 5 Part Docuseries "Demonstrating Freedom with Jim Gale"
Food Forest Abundance
Food Forest Abundance
7 views • 03/09/2023

"Though The Problems Of Our World Are Increasingly Complex, The Solutions Remain Embarrassingly Simple" - Bill Mollison

Demonstrating Freedom is a docuseries featuring Jim Gale, founder and Chief Storyteller of Food Forest Abundance. The mission of FFA is to inspire communities to build a free, healthy, and abundant society by taking action.


In this 5 part series, we head to Galt's Landing, a 52-acre off-grid site where the message of freedom and abundance are demonstrated.

Jim leads us around Galt's Landing where action has been put into practice.

The world's food supply has been nearly destroyed and Food Forest Abundance and Freedom Farm Academy have the answers!

DroTv series channel; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9Awihs5Qks

Keywords
freedomgardeningconspiracyorganicpermacultureinflationoff-grid
