Video of Mass Riots in the Capital of Argentina - part 1

Video of mass riots in the capital of Argentina.
The police brutally dispersed protesters against the reforms of President Javier Milei.
The proposed package of reforms to revive the Argentine economy includes declaring a state of economic emergency, cutting pensions, and restricting labor rights.