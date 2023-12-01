© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celeste Solum interviews Maria Zeee of Zeee Media, Awake and Arise US, about WBAN, Wireless Body Area Network, UN, Age of Global Enlightenment, AI, SynBio, BioDigital Convergence, Christian Faith, current events. In a rare opportunity we both shared a glimpse into our world and its sacrifices to bring you the news.
