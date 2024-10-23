BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Working-Class President” - WatchMAGA TOP 10 MEMES
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
125 views • 7 months ago

(Oct 22, 2024) Donald Trump calls upon Christians and the working class to elect him to office.


Enjoyed this video? Join the WatchMAGA Locals community for exclusive content at watchmaga.locals.com!


EASY ONE-TIME GIFT: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WatchMaga

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WatchMaga

Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/watchmaga


WatchMaga on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/WatchMaga


Source: https://rumble.com/v5jo739-working-class-president-top-10-memes.html

Keywords
current eventspoliticselectionamericajesus christbret baierentertainmentchristianityreligiondonald trumphumorkamala harrismemeselon muskmcdonaldsjd vancewatchmagachrist in king
