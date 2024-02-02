BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5DGramma is Taking Us Along to the Border!
RobertLane
RobertLane
8 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 02/02/2024

I just keep getting humbled by the sheer wonderful opportunities coming my way. I am going to be featured during this freedom-loving trip as well! But of course, it's not just me that my music represents, it is all of us who believe in restoring our republic. So thank all of you for helping me get to this point to keep our Patriot Country Music message going out!

FOLLOW @5DGRAMMA on rumble: https://rumble.com/user/5DGramma

Keywords
trumpfreedomlibertygunspoliticsamericaconstitutionmilitaryconservativepatriotsusapatriotmagaarepublicanamericankagpatrioticmericadonaldtrumpamericafirsttrumptraindraintheswampmakeamericagreatagainkeepamericagreat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy