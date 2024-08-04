BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Ukrainian FPV Drone Deliberately Attacks a Residential Building in the border town of Shebekino - A 75 year old woman was Killed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
54 views • 9 months ago

A Ukrainian FPV drone deliberately attacks a residential building in the border town of Shebekino. As a result, a civilian was killed. 

No peace and quiet life in Russian cities is possible as long as the Ukrainian terrorist entity in any form continues to exist nearby.

Adding info about this from Rybar:

This morning, footage emerged of another AFU attack on Shebekino, which fully illustrates the methods and essence of the Kyiv regime. This time, Ukrainian forces struck a residential building with an FPV drone, deliberately choosing an apartment with an open window. A 75-year-old woman residing there was killed.

❗️It is important to emphasize here: the enemy deliberately attacked a civilian object in order to kill civilians. The operator of the enemy drone slowly directed it into the room, fully aware that only ordinary residents could be there.

Previously, the AFU dropped munitions from drones on a children's playground in the same Shebekino. In both cases, the notorious Ukrainian and Western propagandists will not be able to present the incidents as "accidents" - these were carefully aimed strikes.

As the situation of the AFU worsens on the front lines, the number of these, without exaggeration, terrorist attacks will grow - this is fully in line with the ideology of the Kyiv regime. In this regard, it is important to remember: the only correct way to stop this is to physically destroy their perpetrators and organizers.

#Belgorod #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
