Trending: Ep66: RFK Jr Promotes MMR, TikTok Sale, & UK Responds To US Tariffs

Ickonic
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Rich look at the trending stories of the day...
- Israeli forces are shown to be lying again, as their version of events surrounding the deaths of 15 aid workers, is provably false.
- RFK Jr openly promotes the MMR vaccine again, having previously spoke of its dangers.
- TikTok ban in the US delayed again as a sale is reportedly close.
- Starmer reacts to US tariffs by pushing yet more net zero madness onto the struggling car industry.
This plus more in today’s episode.
