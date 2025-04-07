Trending: Ep66: RFK Jr Promotes MMR, TikTok Sale, & UK Responds To US Tariffs





- Israeli forces are shown to be lying again, as their version of events surrounding the deaths of 15 aid workers, is provably false.





- RFK Jr openly promotes the MMR vaccine again, having previously spoke of its dangers.





- TikTok ban in the US delayed again as a sale is reportedly close.





- Starmer reacts to US tariffs by pushing yet more net zero madness onto the struggling car industry.





This plus more in today’s episode.





