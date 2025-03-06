❗️ ⚡️Russia sees no room for compromise on deployment of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine — Lavrov

He noted that the deployment of European troops in Ukraine would not mean a hybrid war, but the direct involvement of NATO in the conflict with Russia.

Adding:

Trump’s Team Engages in Secret Talks with Zelensky’s Opposition

Politico reports that four Trump advisers have held behind-the-scenes meetings with Ukrainian politicians opposed to Zelensky. Among them: former President Petro Poroshenko and ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

➡️The Goal?

Trump’s camp believes Zelensky will lose any election due to war fatigue and rampant corruption. Their discussions reportedly center on a post-ceasefire election plan—holding a vote before formal peace negotiations begin.

➡️Why It Matters:

With Trump pausing military aid to Ukraine, opposition figures are strengthening ties with his team. Tymoshenko is even trying to recruit MPs from other parties, aiming to force early elections and reshape the parliament.

➡️Confirmed Contacts

Both Poroshenko and Tymoshenko have acknowledged their talks with Trump’s team. While they claim to be working on securing continued U.S. support for Ukraine, Politico suggests their outreach is part of a broader effort to position themselves as more “cooperative” alternatives to Zelensky.

Trump’s advisers are reportedly also in talks with members of Zelensky’s own team—exploring pathways to negotiations that could end the war.

A shift in Washington’s stance is putting real pressure on Zelensky. Is his time running out?