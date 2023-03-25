EUROPA The Last Battle Part 9 -- History is Falsified, Rewritten -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

"History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes." ~ Samuel Clemens (a.k.a. Mark Twain)

"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists, except an endless present, in which the Party is always right" ~ George Orwell, 1984

The Lies About World War II and the Globalist Perversion of our Cultures

"In the aftermath of a war, history cannot be written. The losing side has no one to speak for it. Historians on the winning side are constrained by years of war propaganda that demonized the enemy while obscuring the crimes of the victors. People want to enjoy and feel good about their victory, not learn that their side was responsible for the war or that the war could have been avoided except for the hidden agendas of their own leaders, that represent and serve hidden globalist special interest groups and agendas.

Historians are also constrained by the unavailability of information. To hide mistakes, corruption, and crimes, globalist central bankers controlled "governments" lock up documents for decades. Memoirs of participants are not yet written. Diaries are lost or withheld from fear of retribution. It is expensive and time consuming to locate witnesses, especially those on the losing side, and to convince them to answer questions. Any account that challenges the “happy account” requires a great deal of confirmation from official documents, interviews, letters, diaries, and memoirs, and even that won’t be enough.

Truth is seldom welcomed. David Irving, without any doubt the best historian of the European part of World War II, learned at his great expense that challenging myths does not go unpunished. Nevertheless, Irving persevered. If you want to escape from the lies about World War II that still direct our disastrous course, you only need to study two books by David Irving: Hitler’s War and the first volume of his Churchill biography, Churchill’s War: The Struggle for Power ."

~ Excerpt taken from Paul Craig Roberts. I added a few details for completeness, that I believe Paul omitted for obvious reasons.

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 1 -- Marxism, Communism & Zionism. A worldwide Communist state under jewish domination. -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/50daa6ac-9bcf-42ba-b566-f40aae691e91

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 7 -- Floods of Blood -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/7dada462-ac03-432c-8281-73863cd60dfd

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 8 -- The Holocaust -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/45e8b7b5-3552-4bde-9eaf-06caf3dadbbb

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 10 -- Media, Education & Government Are Under Enemy Occupation -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/a4f6f31b-b5b0-4497-bb4e-bca0e53e253e



