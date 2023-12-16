Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A new stealth war on Women & Children: Short version of Balaam’s Donkey speaks, 2023
channel image
Science Censoring & Faith
0 Subscribers
75 views
Published 2 months ago

An entirely new -- and far larger---battlefront against women ,children and babies has opened over the past few years.

 Tragically, for the most part, the same leaders who help us fight abortion have closed our eyes to this new war.

This is a 15 minute excerpt from my new 50 minute podcast, Balaam’s Donkey speaks, 2023

I have a message for all my prolife fellow warriors. An entirely new -- and far larger---battlefront against women ,children and babies has opened over the past few years.

 

Tragically, the same leaders who help us fight abortion have closed our eyes to this new war

 

This is a 15 minute excerpt from my new 50 minute podcast, Balaam’s Donkey speaks, 2023

 

Please watch at least this shorter version for the sake of those we love and want to protect.

Keywords
vaccinationsvaccineabortionpregnancywhobabybill gatesmandatory vaccinationspfizercovid 19

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket