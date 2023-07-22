Abenteuer & Allrad 2023 (Part 8 - Inside the Event)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're very pleased to have made the journey from southern Italy into the heart of Germany to bring you this video and take you inside the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!
Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!
Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.