DesignerVision : Space Force Logos, DEW Satellites, Predators, RV

A #DesignerVision breakdown of various elements in a new Space Force logo, which has drawn lots of attention from many including Ole Dammegard and Michael Jaco; they start talking about it together in this video around the 23-minute mark and offer their opinions and feelings. https://rumble.com/v3evi1y-the-world-wide-cabal-has-access-to-our-militaries-and-intel-agencies.-take-.html I like what they say, but the artist/designer in me has some more insights.Check out my latest America-fixing #PsyOp sticker design, slap it around town and help get the clueless clued in! https://www.ebay.com/itm/235124689343
