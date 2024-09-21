BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Health ELITES Exposed! The Dirtbag JAY VARMA And The Monsters & Morons Among Us! STUNNING Revelations About The Incompetence & Depravity Of The People In Charge Of Your Health
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 months ago

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Today we feature Steven Crowder’s STUNNING report and undercover videos exposing New York City’s COVID czar Dr. Jay Varma. The highly connected, health whisperer to Mayor Bill DeBlasio & Governor Andrew Cuomo was caught on tape bragging about his drug fueled, sex parties WHILE executing the fascist style COVID lockdowns and forced vaccination campaigns for regular citizens.


The level of disdain, contempt and depravity is frankly SHOCKING.


Sunlight INDEED is the best medicine. And the sunlight is exposing a very DARK underbelly of corruption and gross incompetence among America’s medical ‘elite’. The stories we have reported on in the past week have been very revealing and should alarm citizens, academia and our elected officials at EVERY level.


In the past week The Shannon Joy Show has exposed this medical industrial complex featuring:


*Polly Tommey and Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense talking about “Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill” the stunning new documentary which exposes the human atrocities committed in hospitals during COVID lockdowns.


*Just days later we featured Steve Kirsch of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation about his righteous campaign to save Alexis Lorenze, a strong young girl who was severely vaccine injured and then left to die at UC Irvine Medical Center.


Who ARE these people? How do we STOP them? And how can we protect ourselves?


Lot’s of questions and answers TODAY on the Shannon Joy Show.


_______________________________

Show Resources & Links:


WATCH the full Steven Crowder report on VARMA HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DulLO6C0Dik


Full update and interview with Alexis Lorenze on VSRF:

https://rumble.com/v5fclq5-vsrf-live-144-diseases-vaccines-and-forgotten-history-with-dr.-suzanne-hump.html


Watch Steve Kirsch on Alexis Lorenze:

https://rumble.com/v5f9ki4-the-shannon-joy-show-tuesday-sept-17-live-guest-steve-kirsch-vaccines-and-a.html


Watch the Polly Tommey & Mary Holland Interview HERE:

https://rumble.com/v5es3tl-vaxxed-3-authorized-to-kill-premiers-september-18-live-wmary-holland-and-di.html

________________________________________

