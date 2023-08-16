Due To Fema & Red Cross's Hoarding Supplies Citizens Of Hawaii Have To Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reports are coming out of Hawaii that foundations such as Red Cross & Fema are withholding donations from people who need it the most.
This is just one way people are getting supplies to those in need by going around the red tape.
Beware sending money to foundations
Below is a spreadsheet where you can donate direct to families who need it.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lExatubPl6zvsDcy4qUd3Sv1PvvKrzMhUyOzaKuId0o/htmlview?usp=drivesdk&fbclid=PAAaYXoUiyZ7SyC9DAWJg-CB6l27dhiSSMNasGpKVxy6j6vJVdyhWY5vevzyo