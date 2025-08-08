© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shroud Of Turin, Dead Sea Scrolls & Attempts To Hide Historical Proof Of Jesus
* For decades, experts dismissed the Shroud Of Turin as fake.
* New science suggests they were wrong — and probably lying.
* Jeremiah Johnston with the evidence that it is, in fact, the actual burial shroud of Jesus.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeremiah-johnston