Fake Christian has a lot of devotion but they do not believe God so afraid of microwave oven weapons

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2024). Satan Lucifer’s millions of Western feminist nations’ Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s churches mislead millions of fake Christians into hell by deceiving them with a fake Christianity of devotion to God but unbelief in God. The millions of Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians have a lot of devotion to their post-1960s “love & light” fake god Sananda Jesus, but they do not believe in God YHWH Jesus, so they hide in silence to avoid assassinations. Fake Christians have a lot of devotion to their hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods, but they do not believe in the original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, because they hate the original Bible verses. Real Christians believe in the original Bible verses and teach them, so the 99% religious filth church donators hate them and leave their church in anger & disgust & sheer terror, and all the church member witch assassins try to kill them. We real Christian samurai warriors of Christ would not be still alive if God’s Word was not true, because we chose to kamikaze attack the billions of God’s enemies head on, including his millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins & world elites & militaries & Satanist secret societies & witches’ covens & space fleets & Draco Empire & fallen angels & Satan Lucifer, in order to defend God’s flock & name & honor & faith & Word & righteousness & testimony & witness & Jesus’ self-sacrificial love & human specie & allies & humanoids & the earth & the women children. The millions of Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians walk around like strong equals of men & God with naked women’s heads and cross-dressing in men’s pants, but they are cowardly traitors when it comes to exposing the darkness and the Draco & Pleiadian incarnate avatar black nobility families & earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists’ names & identities & organizations & crimes & secrets & plans & methods & activities, so that they will come to try to kill them and slaughter their genetic descendant idols and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons. This is exactly why they replace Jesus with their hundreds of Western fake foreign gods, including the Bible verses that say that if we follow Christ, then we will receive assassination attempts just like Jesus did and we will be ridiculed & hated by the 99% religious filth church donators just like they did to Jesus, because the servant is not greater than his master. These millions of fake Christians and every single pastor, who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of assassins & governments & militaries & Draco Empire & fallen angels, in order to defend them and their families and the human specie and the 12 million children they are eating in their church member witch assassins’ church food, are like the parable of the cowardly traitor deserters who throw their Christian brother to the enemy as a satanic sacrifice to appease Satan Lucifer so that they can escape getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons.

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine