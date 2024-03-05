BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Supreme Court Unanimously SHAMES Leftists With Its Trump 14th Amendment Ruling
High Hopes
High Hopes
495 views • 03/05/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 4, 2024


For months, the mainstream media and Democrats in Congress have tried to convince the American people that Colorado SHOULD be allowed to kick former president Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot. And they insisted that if the Supreme Court overturned this ruling, it would be the fault of the "right wing" justices. However, the Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that Colorado can't use Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove Trump. This was a big failure for the media, Glenn and Stu argue. But did the Court still leave a way for Democrats to remove Trump from office?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYfezAh5IyM

Keywords
trumpleftistspresidentsupreme courtcoloradomainstream mediarulingglenn beck14th amendmentshames
