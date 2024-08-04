Government Reveals Evil Plan To Control AI!

The Colonel warns Raiden about the plans to use AI to censor the Internet.

“AI technology is Pandora's box. Pretty soon, the Internet will be mired in total illusion. Perfect AI speech, audio and video synthesis will drown out reality. Then AI bots will flood social media. No one will be able to tell the difference between interacting with an AI machine or a real human online. Even telephone calls will become totally untrustworthy. That is when we will present our solution: mandatory digital identity verification for all humans, at all times.”





