Serge Monast (1945-1996) was a Canadian Investigative journalist who wrote about NASA’s Project Bluebeam. With help from the UN, the project consists of 4 different steps toward a One World Religion, and subsequently a One World Government, with Antichrist at its head.





WHAT ARE THE FOUR STEPS OF PROJECT BLUEBEAM?

1. Discredit Predominant Religious Beliefs

2. Holograms in the Sky to Mimic Regional Deities Images

3. Voice-to-Skull Technology to impersonate “God’s” Voice

4. Use Fear of an Alien Invasion to Further NWO Control