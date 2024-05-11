The Group Responsible for Mossad Spy Assassination Releases Extended Footage





The Egyptian group responsible for the assassination of Ziv Kipper published an extended video of the event.





This video is for those who had doubts about the authenticity of the assassination. 2024/05/11





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Ziv Kipper, assassination, Egypt, Egyptian, Mossad, spy, Israeli intelligence, Israel, Jews,