You Guys remember that U2 song “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for?”
Every time I listen to that song I say to myself “I have.”
Everything You need or ever will need begins with Jesus Christ.
Lets look at John Chapter 6
Verse 35; Jesus stated, I’m the One, the only one you need, or will ever need.
Verse 36; Jesus was looking them right in the eye but they just didn’t get it, I deal with thus daily in the YouTube comments I get?
Verse 37; God found You, Jesus will never say no to anyone who comes to Him.
Verse 39; Gods will, I will call them and give them to you, You will save cleanse them with Your blood and give them everlasting life.
Verse 39: I want You to keep them safe and secure and not lose a single one. You have any doubt as to whether Jesus will pull that off?