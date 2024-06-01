You Guys remember that U2 song “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for?”

Every time I listen to that song I say to myself “I have.”

Everything You need or ever will need begins with Jesus Christ.

Lets look at John Chapter 6

Verse 35; Jesus stated, I’m the One, the only one you need, or will ever need.

Verse 36; Jesus was looking them right in the eye but they just didn’t get it, I deal with thus daily in the YouTube comments I get?

Verse 37; God found You, Jesus will never say no to anyone who comes to Him.

Verse 39; Gods will, I will call them and give them to you, You will save cleanse them with Your blood and give them everlasting life.

Verse 39: I want You to keep them safe and secure and not lose a single one. You have any doubt as to whether Jesus will pull that off?