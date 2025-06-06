BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainian women dancing to the Russian track, went viral & outrage in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
426 views • 3 months ago

A short video of Ukrainian women dancing to the Russian track “Матушка-земля” (Mother Earth) near Kiev went viral across Ukrainian Telegram channels — and instantly sparked outrage. They were slapped with administrative charges for “petty hooliganism.”

The lyrics they danced to?

Mother Earth,

Birch so white,

Rus’ is sacred —

To others, a spite.

Adding: 

Ukraine Plots Global Drone Strikes from Shipping Containers – Washington Post

Kiev is reportedly preparing sabotage operations against Russian naval forces in the Pacific using sea drones hidden in standard shipping containers, according to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, citing Ukrainian intelligence sources.

The plan involves covertly deploying these drones to target Russian and allied vessels in the northern Pacific.

Ignatius notes that Ukraine also considered launching an attack on Russian forces in Transnistria (Pridnestrovie), using Russian defectors and local assets. The plan was ultimately shelved to avoid opening a new front.

Another aborted plot involved targeting the Russian military training ship Smolny, which had docked in Cape Town, South Africa.

Adding: 

Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

Chairman of the RF Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty Issues Vladimir Rogov reports that the bodies of 42 of Russian soldiers who gave their lives in the fight against Nazism have been returned.

In response, 503 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were transferred to the opposite side as part of the first stage of the transfer of 6,000 bodies.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy