BrightLearn - Global Supply Chain Chaos and Predictions, an interview with David DuByne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams and David DuByne discuss escalating global supply chain disruptions—including Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Malaysia’s blockade of Israeli cargo, and deliberate economic destabilization—while warning of food shortages, energy wars and a potential 2024 planetary alignment crisis as elites consolidate control over resources.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.