New Sleep Formula - Free Sample Offer - You pay shipping

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first phase of a sleep study has been completed with stellar results, using this new sleep formula. I do not have a name for it yet, as I need to get client feedback as to the results people are having. The herbs are extracts and have been reduced down in size to 2 nanometers, which makes for perfect assimilation. There is also a frequency science added to the herbs, which makes them work even more effectively. Here are the ingredients: Melatonin 10mg per capsule, Kanna, Lemon Balm, L-Theanine, Lavender, Passionflower, Chamomile, Ashwagandha.
You obtain a free sample go to: https://synergisticnutrition.com/new-sleep-formula-free-sample-4-capsules.html