Health Freedom Zones: Unrestricted Medicine with Patient Consent

What if YOU could access life-saving treatments—like IV vitamin C or DMSO cancer therapies—without FDA roadblocks? Imagine Health Freedom Zones: states where every medicine is legal with informed consent + disclaimers. No more flying to Mexico for banned therapies. No more pharma-controlled medical boards silencing options.
