Money that You COULD Have Had to Go "Off-the-Grid!": "Ethics in Energy Act of 2023" to STOP Utility Corruption
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
28 views • 10/27/2023

Shallow dive into U.S.  Congresswoman, Kathy Castor of Florida's "Ethics in Energy Act" bill to stop utility corruption.  To view the original bill visit: https://castor.house.gov/uploadedfiles/castor_040_xml.pdf
(circa July 2023)

To share the “Powerpoint” via Google Drive, use:

tinyurl.com/2023EthicsInEnergyAct

Tell your leaders to support utility accountability reforms now

Send your message now to urge Congress to stop utility corruption by filling-out:

tinyurl.com/stopUtilityCorruption
(Original link: https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/solar-advocacy/join-the-movement-to-stop-utility-corruption/


More info. At: https://energyandpolicy.org/legislation-prohibits-utilities-recovering-political-expenses-ratepayers/


To share this video, text and/or e-mail your loved ones:

tinyurl.com/stopUtilityCorruptionVideo


Keywords
ethicsethics in energy act of 2023bad utilities
