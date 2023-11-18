Ben Bergquam | Exclusive footage from APEC earlier today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Exclusive footage from APEC earlier today. Communist Dictator and father of COVID, Xi Jingping welcomed into San Francisco by Lapdog Biden and Puppet Newsom, while communist sympathizers fly the flag of the CCP on American streets. *Must watch to the end!
#CommunismKills
#CommunistTradeShow
#USShandongFellowshipAssociation
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@BenBergquam
@RealAmVoice
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1725670672452751681?s=20