I find it incredibly odd that they want to talk about victims, but they don't talk about the 1.3 billion people who are victims of the Chinese Communist Party
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
8 views • 04/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dwjm0be3a

04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】Kevin Smith, founder of the Loud Majority: I find it incredibly odd that they want to talk about victims, but they don't talk about the 1.3 billion people who are victims of the Chinese Communist Party, they don't talk about the entire world who are victims of the Chinese Communist Party, because they have infiltrated all of our institutions.

​​ #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/08/2023 【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】“响亮的大多数”组织的创始人凯文·史密斯：我觉得难以置信的奇怪的是，他们想谈论受害者，却不谈论作为中国共产党受害者的13亿中国人，不谈论整个世界都是中国共产党的受害者，因为中共他们已经渗透到我们所有的机构。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



