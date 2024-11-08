Amsterdam After Football Game: One of the beat-up Israelis turned out to be an Israeli soldier

One of the beat-up Israelis in Amsterdam turned out to be an israeli soldier, as per Hebrew media outlets. He was heard saying Free Palestine. His passport was taken, image thumbnail.

Each and every israeli citizen, male or female, serve in the IOF. Many of the genocide committers in Gaza are now having vacations across the world enjoying their time after the heinous crimes they’ve committed in Gaza.

Hundreds of Israelis are getting attacked in the streets of Amsterdam following a football game between Tel Aviv’s team and Amsterdam’s Ajax.

Israel’s Internal Security Minister, Ben Gvir, is conducting a phone call with the Amsterdam’s Police Chief and the israeli ambassador to the country.

“Israel Will Defeat the Arabs” Maccabi Tel Aviv fans protected by the police, were happy and calling for the destruction of Arabs before the start of the game.

Israeli fans were seen taking down Palestinian flags in the streets of Amsterdam prior to the game.

NOTE: Overall, this event is being blown out of proportion. Only a few dozen Israelis were attacked, most of them were not even injured.

It only happened in the streets and alleys, immediately after the game and the hours following it. When the Israelis entered their hotels, they did not get bothered.

It should also be noted that this event took place mostly with the participation of Moroccan youths and other Muslim diaspora. Furthermore, it was not planned, but rather it was done spontaneously and sporadically.

However, Israel will want to twist this event, and try to make it huge, because they love playing the victim. They were seen as the victim since the end of WW2 in 1945, but that story stopped working at the end of 2023.

They need something new they can call 'Jew hatred' so they will be victimized and obtain relevance again. That's the only reason Israeli media is covering this so much, and the Israeli government is freaking out.

The thought that Israelis are no longer safe inside Europe scares them like nothing else has ever scared them. They need to use the antisemitism card, they have no choice.

