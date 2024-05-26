15 Chicken Breeds you Won’t Believe Actually Exist!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Genius Lemon
Apr 24, 2021
Chickens! They are simple beasts. You probably think you know what they are and what their deal is. All chickens are the same, right? Well actually... WRONG! There’s a wide range of breeds and some of them are truly odd. These are chicken breeds you won’t believe actually exist!
► For copyright matters please contact us: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCO-yTxy6YE