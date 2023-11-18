BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WWZEEE ft. Michael Hichborn – Catholic Funding Delivering Pornographic Books to School Children
60 views • 11/18/2023

Maria Zeee


Nov 17, 2023


Michael Hitchborn joins Maria Zeee to expose his latest findings into Catholic institutions, showing how they are funding pornographic books that have been banned for children back into the school system.


This interview was originally uploaded to Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.com/2d0c7b16-463f-4aea-a412-a24cc4c4ba26


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


https://sat123.com/maria/


Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:


https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:


http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:


https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3w93tp-wwzeee-ft.-michael-hichborn-catholic-funding-delivering-pornographic-books-.html

childrenbannedfundingcatholicschoolsmaria zeeepornographic booksmichael hichborn
