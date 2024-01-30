Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to another 10 years in jail - Today, Jan 30

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to another 10 years in jail after he was accused of exposing state secrets.

Journalists and some of Mr Khan's lawyers were denied access to the court - held inside the prison where he's been serving a three year sentence on corruption charges.

Mr Khan, who's denied all the allegations against him, has been barred from standing in next week's general elections

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court on Tuesday for allegedly leaking state secrets.

Khan, who was ousted by his opponents as prime minister in 2022, is already serving a three-year jail term over corruption allegations.

Throughout the trials, Khan, has maintained his innocence and said that the charges are politically motivated and driven by Pakistan's influential army in collaboration with his opponents.

The latest conviction comes the week before general elections, in which is he has been barred from standing.



