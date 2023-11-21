Polish Mercenaries Began To Flee 'LIMAN' against the Background Of The Approach Of The Russian Army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Compared with other sections of the front, the Krasny-Liman direction was less mentioned in the reports of war correspondents and military departments on both sides. This is largely because the situation in the Krasny-Liman direction is not developing as dynamically and intensively as in other sectors of the front. However, this does not mean that the Krasny-Liman direction of the front has completely suspended the dynamics of hostilities. The decrease in military clashes there is more like the calm before the storm...........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN