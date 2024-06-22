InfoWars - Jay Dyer - The New World Religion Is Ancient Satanic Mysticism - 6-21-2024

Today Jay traces the origins of the pending new world religion back to the ancient mystery religions, from Eleusis to modern manifest Satanism and all points in between. How each is in thought and deed antagonistic to Christian understanding by design. This is a real thought provoker.

