Black Lives Matter Rhode Island co-founder Mark Fisher is supporting Donald Trump 2024

🔥🔥NEW: Black Lives Matter Rhode Island co-founder Mark Fisher is supporting Donald Trump for the 2024 election because Democrats are “not for us.”
Mark Fisher: “We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone's for us and when someone is not and it's obvious that the Democratic party is not for us.”
“A lot of people are misinformed. They don't really understand because they don't educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history.”
“Personally I love the man. I mean, how could you not like a real man? How could you not relate to someone like that?”