Israel Vs Palestine on The Kevin J Johnston Show with Chris Sky and Dr. Zee
48 views • 11/01/2023

Since everybody in the world believes that they have to take a side in the Israel and Palestine conflict, I decided that I would invite Muslim scholar Dr Z and our good friend Chris Sky to comment on what's going on in that region of the world.


 I decided to do some research for you and Doug back to the times of King David to give you an idea of just how crazy the fighting for this region has been.


 there is no point in getting stressed out about any of this or getting upset but we thought we would come out here and tell you everything that we know about the Middle East conflict, especially in Israel.


 enjoy the show!


israel, palestine, Israelfight, war, middleeast, KevinJJohnston, ChrisSky, Muslim, Jews, Terrorists, Palestinian


#israel #palestine #Israelfight #war #middleeast #KevinJJohnston #ChrisSky #Muslim #Jews #Terrorists #Palestinian


Keywords
israeljewspalestinewarmuslimterroristspalestinianmiddleeastkevinjjohnstonchrisskyisraelfight
