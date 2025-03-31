Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Let others' mistakes be their own business.

Mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmsmen.net





April 6, 2025 - Fifth Sunday of Lent



Year C Readings



Topic: *Let others' mistakes be their own business*





The story of the woman caught in adultery is from the Gospel of St. John, chapter 8, verses 1-11. It's about a woman who gets caught in a pretty compromising situation, and the people who caught her try to get Jesus to stone her.

But Jesus doesn't play along. Instead, he basically tells them to mind their own business and says, "Let the one who is without sin throw the first stone." The people get the hint and leave, and Jesus is left alone with the woman.

He looks at her and asks, "Has anyone condemned you?" She says no, and Jesus replies, "Neither do I condemn you." He's basically saying, "I'm not here to judge you, I'm here to help you."

The point is, Jesus doesn't condemn the woman for her sins, but he does tell her to "go and sin no more." It's a reminder that God's mercy is always available to us, even when we mess up, and that we should be compassionate towards others who are struggling with their own sins.

It's not our place to judge anyone. Jesus showed us that he's all about giving people a second chance, whereas these self-righteous people were more concerned with throwing stones. We should all take a cue from God's infinite mercy and try to be understanding and compassionate towards others, because let's be real, we're all sinners and we all need forgiveness.

Gospel - John 8:1-11

Jesus went to the Mount of Olives.

But early in the morning he arrived again in the temple area,

and all the people started coming to him,

and he sat down and taught them.

Then the scribes and the Pharisees brought a woman

who had been caught in adultery

and made her stand in the middle.

They said to him,

“Teacher, this woman was caught

in the very act of committing adultery.

Now in the law, Moses commanded us to stone such women.

So what do you say?”

They said this to test him,

so that they could have some charge to bring against him.

Jesus bent down and began to write on the ground with his finger.

But when they continued asking him,

he straightened up and said to them,

“Let the one among you who is without sin

be the first to throw a stone at her.”

Again he bent down and wrote on the ground.

And in response, they went away one by one,

beginning with the elders.

So he was left alone with the woman before him.

Then Jesus straightened up and said to her,

“Woman, where are they?

Has no one condemned you?”

She replied, “No one, sir.”

Then Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you.

Go, and from now on do not sin any more.”





