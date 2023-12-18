Create New Account
Free Biofield Clearing Sound Healing with Tuning Forks Session for Ears - Awaken Hearing Potential
TheLivingARTs
Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 8. This session focuses on the ears. I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to opened the Ear Chakra as well as to comb and column on the left and the right. I also use my 528 DNA repair fork to fine tune on the left and the right. Listening can heighten your intuition, increase the vividness of your dreams, and increase your sensitivity to subtle sounds. The hope is that it will alleviate tinnitus issues as well. For more information see our blog post

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

Time Codes:

0:00 Opening on the left with 174 Hz

7:13 Combing on the left with 174 Hz

11:48 Columning on the left with 174 Hz

18:31 Fine tuning on the left with 528 Hz

21:21 Opening on the right with 174 Hz

26:53 Combing on the right with 174 Hz

30:11 Columning on the right with 174 Hz

34:16 Fine tuning on the right with 528 Hz


Backgrounds from Canva.com.

Keywords
healthhealingfrequencyholisticnatural healingvibrationenergy healingwellnessrelaxationmind body spiritsound healingconscious livingcalmingself-carebiofieldlife balanceblockagesmindful meditationclarify frequencyimprove hearingrelieve tinnitusawaken vivid dreamsheighten intuitioncrinkling ears

